Summit grad named to dean’s list at Minnesota college

Hunter Drake of Silverthorne has been named to the dean’s list at University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis-St. Paul. To be named to the list, students must have a gpa of 3.66 or higher. Drake is a senior in the school’s College of Liberal Arts.

