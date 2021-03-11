Summit grad named to dean’s list at Minnesota college
Hunter Drake of Silverthorne has been named to the dean’s list at University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis-St. Paul. To be named to the list, students must have a gpa of 3.66 or higher. Drake is a senior in the school’s College of Liberal Arts.
