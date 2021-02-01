Summit grads named to fall dean’s lists at respective colleges
- Samuel Artherholt of Silverthorne was named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. To be named to the list, students must have a 3.5 gpa or higher.
- Julia Reddell of Dillon was named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at George Fox University in Newborn, Oregon. To be named to the list, students must have a 3.5 gpa or higher.
- Hanna Markel of Dillon was named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at University of Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minnesota. To be named to the list, students must have a 3.5 gpa or higher. Markel is a senior in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.
- Joy Manguso of Dillon was named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. To be named to the list, students must have a 3.4 gpa or higher.
