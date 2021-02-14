Summit High School accepting donations for leaves on metal Tiger Tree

Summit High School is in the process of accepting donations that will be honored as part of its metal Tiger Tree display.

The tree, which will be displayed in the commons of the high school, allows people to purchase a leaf that will be engraved with their name and a message, according to a news release.

There are three levels of leaves: bronze, silver and gold. The bronze leaf is worth $100, silver is $250 and gold is $500.

The funds raised through leaf purchases will be used to support student scholarships, provide positive behavioral interventions and support and improve the high school’s culture, according to the news release.

People can contribute to the tree by calling 970-368-1104 or emailing emily.crawford@summitk12.org.