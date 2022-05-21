Summit High School senior Lauren Quinn earns National Merit Scholarship

Summit High School senior Lauren Quinn is one of 1,000 high school seniors to have earned a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.

According to a press release, Quinn was selected to receive the National Merit BASF Corporation Scholarship.

These scholarships are financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations. Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.

The process of earring one of these scholarships begins when students are juniors when they take their preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. From this test, 16,000 semifinalists were designated, and the group represented less than 1% of that nation’s seniors, said the release.

Each semifinalist was required to fill out an application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. They also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed by a high school official and “earned SAT or ACT scores that confirmed their qualifying test performance.”

Over 15,000 finalists met requirements, and of this pool 7,500 finalists have been selected to receive a scholarship. The total of all of these is nearly $28 million. Judges choose the winners based on who has the strongest combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

In addition to the corporate-sponsored scholarships, college and university sponsored scholarships are also awarded each year by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.