Summit High School students named National Merit Scholar finalists

Summit High School students Peter Vos and Tucker Berg are finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a Summit School District news release.

Vos and Berg will go up against 15,000 other students across the country to become a winner of one of the 7,600 national merit scholarships. Around 1.5 million students from across the country enter the program each year, according to the release.

To be considered for an award, the students must have outstanding academic records, be endorsed by a high school official and fulfill several other requirements. They also must submit an essay and scholarship application that details their academic achievements.

Those who are awarded scholarships will be announced in four separate news releases sent out from April to July, according to the release.