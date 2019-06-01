Summit Interfaith Council to host film screenings on gun violence

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is presenting two films later this month on gun violence and the ways communities are dealing with the issue.

The first film is called “G is for Gun: The Arming of Teachers in America.” It focuses on a growing program in Ohio of training school staff to respond to active shooter situations and the community’s divide over the program. The second, “God’s Guns: How Religion and Gun Law Intertwine in America,” focuses on a church in Kentucky arming themselves to combat the potential of a mass shooting.

The films will be shown at 6:30 p.m., June 9, at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Breckenridge. The event is free, though donations are welcome, and will feature a panel discussion with Aaron Quirk from Summit Schools, Breckenridge Police Chief Jim Baird and Adrian Miller of the Colorado Council of Churches. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.