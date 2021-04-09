Summit is now the only Colorado county in level orange

Summit County reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,526. Two new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, putting the total number since March 5, 2020, at 134.

On the state’s COVID-19 dial, the county was moved into level orange as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Summit is now the only county in Colorado in level orange.

According to the state’s dial dashboard , the county was reporting 348.6 new cases per 100,000 people as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 29 cases per 100,000 people from last week and falls in level orange.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is now 8.9% which is down 0.8 percentage points from last week, falling in level orange.

The county’s hospitalization data remains within level blue on the dashboard, with 13 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that the state dial is set to expire April 16. Once that happens, local governments will have more control over restrictions. Summit County officials are currently reviewing a draft proposal to put in place for when that happens.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage, 58.7% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 33.3% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 74% have been vaccinated.

All Summit County residents ages 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Sign up at CoMassVax.org .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported 10 outbreaks this week at the following locations:

Three cases at Summit Middle School

Four cases at a teenage social gathering in Breckenridge

Four cases at an adult social gathering in Breckenridge

Two cases at DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Breckenridge

Two cases at Breckenridge Mountain Information at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Three cases at an adult social gathering in Silverthorne

Two cases on a youth lacrosse team in Silverthorne

Two cases on ski patrol at Keystone Resort

Five cases at an adult social gathering in Copper Mountain

Two cases at Summit Middle School

School data

The Summit School District reported seven quarantines over the week at the following schools:

Two quarantines were issues on Sunday, April 4, at Frisco Elementary because of positive cases.

One quarantine was issues on Monday, April 5, at Summit Cove Elementary because of a positive case.

One quarantine issued Wednesday, April 7, at Summit Middle School because of a positive case.

One quarantine issued Wednesday, April 7, at Summit Cove Elementary because of a positive case.

One quarantine issued Thursday, April 8, at Upper Blue Elementary because of a positive case.

One quarantine issued Friday, April 9, at Summit Middle School because of a positive case.