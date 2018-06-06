Summit Libraries reading program begins June 12

Summit County Libraries are announcing their annual summer reading program is coming back on June 12 and June 13. This year's program is called "Libraries Rock!" and will feature fun, live family-friendly music performances. The library says that summer reading programs help maintain children's reading levels while having fun through the summer. At all three Summit County libraries, children can receive reading logs to track their reading and win prizes and books. Children can register online or when they come to a program.

On Tuesdays, beginning June 12, South Branch in Breckenridge (970-453-3544) will host special summer performers at 11 a.m. On Wednesdays, the Main Branch in Frisco (970-668-555) will host the program at 10:30 a.m. and the North Branch in Silverthorne (970-668-4280) will host at 1:30 pm. The program will run every week until August 1.

The music lineup will feature Boogie Woogie Bunnies with Ann Lincoln, Yoga for kids with local Dari Johnson, local Native American storyteller and musician Leon Littlebird, Eric West's Trunk Music for kids, Blues Society band "Blues in the Schools," award-winning performer Lionel Young, the Breckenridge music festival performers and a grand finale with local band 10 Mile Bluegrass. July 3 will feature a special select group of NRO musicians performing at each branch at 10:00 am.

All the children's summer reading activities are fee and visitors are welcome.