Summit libraries to host blues performances for kids
July 14, 2018
Summit County Library's "Libraries Rock!" program will be hosting its sixth week of music on July 17 and 18 with another special series in this year's theme of rhythm and music of all types and styles. This week the libraries will have award-winning blues singer Lionel Young and a member of his band coming to all three branches. Young appears as part of the "Blues in the School" program which is sponsored by the Colorado Blues Society. The Blues Foundation will offer a new experience for Summit children with its mission of teaching children about the history and emotions of blues music.
Children of all ages are welcome at the free events on Tuesday, July 17, at Breckenridge Library, 103 S. Harris St. at 11 a.m.; on Wednesday, July 18, at the Frisco Main Branch library, 37 Peak One Drive, at 10:30 a.m.; and Wednesday, July 18, at the Silverthorne Library, 651 Center Circle, at 1:30 p.m.
Trending In: Local
- Wildfire updates from across Colorado
- Ask Eartha: Is drought the new normal for the Mountain West?
- Summit County’s animal shelter makes sure no pet is left behind when wildfire hits
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations brings home more Gold than ever before
- Basalt council majority wants to further restrict or close shooting range
Trending Sitewide
- Sorry Ironman, Breck Epic will stay ‘true,’ founder says
- Former Silverthorne home of Broncos mascot hits market for $23M
- Hiker missing overnight rescued on Buffalo Mountain in Silverthorne
- Frisco’s Whole Foods Market withdraws liquor license application, defusing tensions with local businesses
- Breckenridge ready to ‘finish Peak 8’ with luxury hotel, condos