Summit libraries to host blues performances for kids

Summit County Library's "Libraries Rock!" program will be hosting its sixth week of music on July 17 and 18 with another special series in this year's theme of rhythm and music of all types and styles. This week the libraries will have award-winning blues singer Lionel Young and a member of his band coming to all three branches. Young appears as part of the "Blues in the School" program which is sponsored by the Colorado Blues Society. The Blues Foundation will offer a new experience for Summit children with its mission of teaching children about the history and emotions of blues music.

Children of all ages are welcome at the free events on Tuesday, July 17, at Breckenridge Library, 103 S. Harris St. at 11 a.m.; on Wednesday, July 18, at the Frisco Main Branch library, 37 Peak One Drive, at 10:30 a.m.; and Wednesday, July 18, at the Silverthorne Library, 651 Center Circle, at 1:30 p.m.