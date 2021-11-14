Summit Locals Art Market, Rocky Mountain Discount CBD move into the Outlets at Silverthorne

Shannon Jakoby of She Shed That Designs sets up inventory inside Summit Locals Art Market on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Jakoby is a co-owner of the store, which is the newest tenant to open in the Outlets at Silverthorne.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

Two new stores are opening up in the Outlets at Silverthorne just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Angela Andrews, general manager of the Outlets at Silverthorne, said there are a number of resources she leans on when determining new tenants that could be a good fit for the retail center.

“I have been in the community for almost 30 years, and through just general leads or things that I heard in the community or people that I’m talking to, I tend to drum up leads like that,” Andrews said.

She also relies on her team to help identify regional and national brands that would be a good fit for the community. The latest stores to open, and the last before the end of the year, are Summit Locals Art Market and Rocky Mountain Discount CBD.

Summit Locals Art Market

The Crocs store has a new neighbor. Run by three Summit County locals, the Summit Locals Art Market moved into an 1,800-square-foot space that now sells artwork from many artists within and just outside of the county.

The shop is basically a real-life Etsy store run by Erica Nicol, Mary Anderson and Shannon Jakoby. The women met last year at the Dillon Farmers Market while selling handmade pieces from their booths. They found they had a lot in common, especially as it relates to the local art community, and decided to form a business that would sell not only their pieces but also the work of other local artists.

The result is a unique store with tons of finds such as handmade hats, koozies, knitted blankets, decorations, jewelry, furniture, cowhides, glassware, clothing and more. Items range in price anywhere from $6 to $1,200. Jakoby said she expects inventory to cycle through the store often, possibly even daily, as the artists work to stock more of their creations.

“The theme is really just local artists, where we’re not sourcing people from all over the Denver region,” Jakoby said. “… We want to be able to have a place where people could come in and shop local and be able to get a little bit of everything.”

Vendors whose work is available for sale include Nicol’s Colorado Native Studios, Jakoby’s She Shed That Designs and Anderson’s Blue Pine Designs. Other vendors participating in the store include Lippert Dezigns, Stacey Golden Designs, Mountain Top Hats, Peak Vision Photography, Dry Fly Art and Beyond Birch.

“We’ll add people as we feel we have space,” Jakoby said. “There will be some people that have a full wall, and some people might just have a little section of a bookshelf depending on what they’re selling.”

The store is located at 167 Wildernest Road, Unit E. It’ll be closed Monday through Wednesday this week. But starting Thursday, Nov. 18, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The store’s grand opening is on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Those interested in selling their art within the store should ask for an application by emailing summitlocalsartmarket@gmail.com .

Erica Nicol of Colorado Native Studios poses with a painting inside the Summit Locals Art Market on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Nicol is a co-owner of the store, which is the newest tenant to open in the Outlets at Silverthorne.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

Rocky Mountain Discount CBD

Another new face to the Outlets at Silverthorne’s Blue Village is Rocky Mountain Discount CBD. Taking up about 1,500 square feet of space, the new store is the latest in the county to offer hemp-derived products.

David Ethridge, the stores managing partner, and his team decided to open up this new branch because of Summit County’s clientele. The team opened their first store in Castle Rock about a year ago, followed by a store in Utah before this Summit County location.

“It’s a great location,” Ethridge said about the outlets. “Our products are popular with the active segment of society, and there are a lot of skiers and boarders and hikers up here.”

Some brands the store carries include Charlotte’s Web, CBDMedic, Harmony Hemp, Suntown Sparkling CBD and more. Products will include items like oils, gummies and topicals.

The store is located at 227 Blue River Parkway, Suite N, near the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. It officially opens on Friday, Nov. 19, and its hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about the business, visit Rocky-Mountain-Discount-CBD.myshopify.com .