Summit Music and Arts Young Composer Competition deadline approaching

Music composition entries for the fourth annual Summit Music and Arts Young Composer Competition are due Saturday, March 31 and must be postmarked by that date to be eligible.

The competition is open to young musicians and composers ages eight to 18 who live in Clear Creek, Eagle, Grand, Lake, Park, Routt and Summit counties.

Judging will take place in the weeks following the deadline and successful young composers will be notified in time to attend and participate in the Young Composer Concert on Monday, April 30 at 6 p.m. at Summit Middle School in Frisco.

Full details, competition guidelines and an application form are available at Summit Music and Arts' website.