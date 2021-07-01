Summit preschool program recognized by National Association of Counties

The National Association of Counties awarded Summit County the 2021 Achievement Award for its preschool program, which also received Best in Category in Children and Youth.

The Summit County pre-K program was started in 2019, coming from Summit’s Strong Future initiative, which is funded by a voter-approved property tax. The program intends to make sure all 4-year-olds in the country receive a quality preschool education and enter kindergarten ready to learn.

The program came from a yearlong planning process led by county commissioners, county staff and community leaders. It currently serves close to 150 children and families.

Nominees for these recognitions were judged based on their own merits, not against other applications received.