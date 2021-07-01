Summit preschool program recognized by National Association of Counties
The National Association of Counties awarded Summit County the 2021 Achievement Award for its preschool program, which also received Best in Category in Children and Youth.
The Summit County pre-K program was started in 2019, coming from Summit’s Strong Future initiative, which is funded by a voter-approved property tax. The program intends to make sure all 4-year-olds in the country receive a quality preschool education and enter kindergarten ready to learn.
The program came from a yearlong planning process led by county commissioners, county staff and community leaders. It currently serves close to 150 children and families.
Nominees for these recognitions were judged based on their own merits, not against other applications received.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.