Summit Prosperity Initiative opens economic impact survey

The Summit Prosperity Initiative, the economic development arm of the Summit Chamber of Commerce, has put out its first economic impact survey for 2021.

The survey is meant to gauge how local businesses are faring as COVID-19 restrictions continue and to track the progress of recovery efforts.

Survey responses will be kept confidential and participating in the survey is estimated to take five to 10 minutes, according to Corry Mihm, project manager for the Summit Prosperity Initiative. Survey results will provide the organization with a progress report for January through March, which is meant to help with future planning.

The survey is available at Bit.ly/3jYJRJS and will close Feb. 28.