Summit Re/Max recognized in prestigious listing

Both the Breckenridge and Frisco offices of Re/Max Properties of the Summit were listed in the T3 Sixty Mega 1000, a report that presents the nation’s 1,000 largest brokerages by 2020 sales volume, according to the list’s website .

According to a news release from Re/Max, the company placed 715 out of 1,000.

“Our agents are committed to providing a premier real estate experience for buyers and sellers, and this honor is the result of their hard work and commitment to excellence,” Re/Max Properties of the Summit Managing Partner Jeff Angell said in the release.