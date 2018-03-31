“Summit Reads” community reading project returns with “Smokejumper,” a memoir of a veteran smokejumper

Summit County Libraries has announced that the Summit Reads community project is back this spring, with a new book, new events and new speakers.

The book chosen by the Summit Reads planning committee is "Smoke Jumper," by Jason Ramos and Julian Smith. This memoir of veteran smokejumper Ramos offers a firsthand account of the lives of airborne firefighters who parachute into remote areas to battle nature's furious wildfires.

"We're pleased to be bringing Ramos to Summit County to talk about the dangerous and amazing world of smokejumpers, who are considered the vanguard of wildfire firefighters," said Summit County Libraries director Joyce Dierauer.

The Summit Reads program is now in its eighth year, encouraging residents to read works on topical matters and inspiring discussions and elucidation.

In addition to a traditional book discussion about "Smokejumper" at The Next Page book store in Frisco on April 10, the libraries also will be hosting two panel discussions about the realities of wildfires in the High Country.

"We have lined up panels of experts who will be able to help all of us understand the threat and what we can be doing to be prepared in case a big wildfire like some we've seen throughout Colorado and the West," Dierauer said.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

Events schedule

Panel discussion: What to do when the wildfire is here

When: Wednesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mt. Royal Room, County Commons Building, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco

"Smokejumper" book discussion

When: Tuesday, April 10, at 10 a.m.

Where: Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco

Author talk with Jason Ramos

When: May 1 at 6 p.m.

Where: Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge

Panel discussion: Preparing for wildfire

When: May 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Mountain Room, County Commons Building, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco