Summit Realtors, Colorado Association of Realtors offer wildfire mitigation grants
Summit Realtors and the Colorado Association of Realtors are offering wildfire mitigation grants for homeowners, hoping to help locals create defensible space on their properties.
The grants will pay for tree removal to help community members meet defensible space guidelines as defined by local fire districts. Grant applicants can have the work done this fall or wait until spring. The goal of the program is to help educate property owners on the importance of defensible space and its impacts on property insurance in addition to assisting homeowners without the financial resources to take on wildfire mitigation projects on their own.
Community members can apply at SummitRealtors.org or call Sarah Thorsteinson at 970-368-4315. Additional partners of the program include American Family Insurance, COS Inspections, Alpine Bank, Title Company of the Rockies and State Farm.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.