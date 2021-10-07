Summit Realtors, Colorado Association of Realtors offer wildfire mitigation grants

Summit Realtors and the Colorado Association of Realtors are offering wildfire mitigation grants for homeowners, hoping to help locals create defensible space on their properties.

The grants will pay for tree removal to help community members meet defensible space guidelines as defined by local fire districts. Grant applicants can have the work done this fall or wait until spring. The goal of the program is to help educate property owners on the importance of defensible space and its impacts on property insurance in addition to assisting homeowners without the financial resources to take on wildfire mitigation projects on their own.

Community members can apply at SummitRealtors.org or call Sarah Thorsteinson at 970-368-4315. Additional partners of the program include American Family Insurance, COS Inspections, Alpine Bank, Title Company of the Rockies and State Farm.