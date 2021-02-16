Summit Realtors donates over $19K to wildfire relief

Summit Realtors, the local association of real estate agents and brokers, raised more than $19,000 for people affected by wildfires in Grand County last summer.

The money was added to the Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund, which is administered by The Grand Foundation, according to a news release.

Most of the $19,000 came from donations from Summit Realtors members. The organization itself donated $3,500, which was matched by The Summit MLS to total $7,000.

The funds will go to people who were affected by the fires to help them rebuild their lives, according to the news release.