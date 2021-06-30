Summit Rolloffs receives Recycle Colorado award
Summit Rolloffs was recognized by Recycle Colorado with the Outstanding Business Recycling/Diversion Program award.
The award is given to a business whose work and innovation has furthered and expanded recycling in Colorado. The business’s primary function can be recycling, but that is not a requirement.
Awards are given throughout the state for Recycle Colorado’s annual recognition. Other awards include Outstanding Outreach, Outstanding Government or Nonprofit Recycling/Diversion Program and Outstanding Volunteer of the Year.
