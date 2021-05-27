Summit school board approves 2021-22 calendar

The Summit School District Board of Education unanimously approved the 2021-22 calendar at its meeting Thursday, May 27.

The first day of school for middle and high school students will be Aug. 18, first through fifth grade will be Aug. 19, preschool will begin Aug. 23, and kindergartners will start Aug. 25.

The calendar’s last day for students is listed as June 1.

Early release for students and professional development for staff has been moved to Wednesdays as opposed to Mondays in order to allow for more professional development time given repeated Mondays off during holidays and breaks.

For preschool students, there will be no school on Wednesdays to align with early release being moved to Wednesdays.

The district also added two new professional learning days for staff on Oct. 26 and Jan. 28, which means no school for students on those days.

Elementary testing days were removed from the calendar in September and May, and students will instead have a regular school day and will take assessments during school time.