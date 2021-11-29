Summit school board members sworn in, officers nominated

With the election officially certified, the Summit School District Board swore in the four elected members to the Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 29.

Incumbents Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster were sworn in again, and newcomer Chris Guarino took the oath of office for the first time.

Hudnut was renominated as president of the board, and Consuelo Redhorse will serve another term as vice president. Kugler was nominated as secretary, and Webster was nominated as treasurer.