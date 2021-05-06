Summit school board outlines superintendent search timeline

The Summit School District Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday night to finalize plans for its interim superintendent selection process.

In consultation with Randy Zila, the board’s contact with the McPherson and Jacobson executive recruitment firm, the board finalized the timeline as follows:

May 6-21: Applications will be accepted for the interim superintendent position.

6 p.m. May 24: The board will hold an executive session to review applicant resumes and letters of interest. Both documents are confidential until finalists have been chosen, Zila said at the meeting.

4:30 p.m. June 14: The board will conduct public interviews with finalists for the position and make a decision on whom to select.

June 17: This date is "penciled in" for a scheduled meet-and-greet for the community with the candidate selected to serve as interim superintendent. A board meeting is also scheduled for this evening.

Board President Kate Hudnut said the goal is for the June 14 and 17 events to take place in person.