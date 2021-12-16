Summit school board outlines timeline for superintendent search

The Summit School District Administration Building in Frisco is pictured Nov. 12, 2020. At a special board meeting Monday, Dec. 13, the search firm tasked with finding a new superintendent reviewed with the board a proposed timeline and job description.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Summit School District’s Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 13, met with a representative from McPherson & Jacobson, the search firm tasked with finding the next superintendent, to iron out details of the job posting and timeline.

Walt Cooper is Summit’s representative from the search firm, and he took the board through the steps of the search process.

“I am honored to serve you in this capacity, and we’ll work very hard to make sure we get the best possible match we can for Summit School District,” Cooper said.

The district’s contract with McPherson & Jacobson , which was signed in March 2020, provides a guarantee period of two years. That means if the candidate selected by the district ends their employment within that time period, the search firm will repeat the process “at no additional charge, except that all expenses incurred by the consultant shall in any event be reimbursed by the district.”

The total fee paid in 2020 for contracted services was $12,000, and the district outlined its plans for advertising spending with Cooper on Monday.

Included in the fee is free advertising through social media, school board and administrator associations and more. For paid advertising, Cooper recommended the district go through the following avenues, to which the board agreed:

American Association of School Administrators: $409 for a 30-day posting, $649 for 60 days or $879 for 90 days

Top School Jobs: $495 for a 30-day posting

National Alliance of Black School Educators: $250 for a 30-day posting

Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents: $200 for a six-week posting

This go around is a full search, meaning the intention will be for the next superintendent to stay for more than an interim year. Superintendent Roy Crawford was hired for a year in an interim capacity to give the board more time to do an extensive search for a permanent replacement. He recently announced he wouldn’t return to the district next school year.

Looking at the job description and qualifications, there are only a few small changes from the previous two postings for a superintendent, including modified language around culture and equity, a preference for Spanish proficiency and continued work around the district’s five-year strategic plan. The proposed salary range is $175,000 to $210,000.

At the end of the meeting, the board was given a timeline that would have a new superintendent selected by mid-April 2022.

Former Superintendent Kerry Buhler announced her retirement at the end of January 2020, and the board ended its relationship with former Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. at the end of May this year. His severance package totaled $100,000.