Summit school board selects 3 finalists for interim superintendent

The Summit School District Administration Building in Frisco is pictured Nov. 12. The district’s school board selected three finalists to interview for the interim superintendent position.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Summit School District Board of Education selected three finalists for the interim superintendent position after a special board meeting Monday, May 24.

The board reviewed 21 applications for the position during an executive session, ultimately selecting Javier Abrego, Roy G. Crawford and David Rizor as finalists. The finalists are scheduled to be interviewed in person at a special board meeting June 14.

“We’re very happy with the turnout of applicants and are very thankful for the people that put their names forward,” Board of Education President Kate Hudnut said Tuesday, May 25.

Application materials for the finalists are all posted on the district’s website .

Abrego, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Indiana State University, has worked in education administration since 1985, most recently as superintendent of the Adams 14 School District in Commerce City from 2016 to 2019.

Abrego’s letter of interest explained his qualifications from a variety of administration positions in addition to teaching Spanish and physical education and working with district finances, curriculum planning, human resources and negotiating.

Should he receive the position, he said he will look to improve academic achievement for all students.

“My organizational skills and strong interpersonal communication abilities have been proven in diverse educational environments with open and honest school board interaction and collaboration,” Abrego wrote in his letter.

Crawford holds a master’s degree and certificate of advanced study in education administration from University of Southern Maine and University of Maine, respectively. He has worked internationally in education administration, most recently as superintendent of schools of the Vinalhaven School in Maine from 2017 to 2019. Before that, he served as head of the Verdala International School in Malta from 2013 to 2016.

In his letter of interest, Crawford said the Summit position is the only one he applied for, saying he believes the district’s mission and beliefs align with his personal and professional values.

“The fact that your school district adopted and committed to the (International Baccalaureate) so many years ago makes a profound statement regarding your communities’ commitment to this belief,” Crawford wrote in his letter.

Rizor has a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wyoming. He most recently served as director of the Two Rivers Community School in Boone, North Carolina.

His application outlined his 23 years of experience in school administration.

Rizor said he is a proponent of teaching to “the whole child” as well as public schools and innovation. He also said an effective organization is one that respects its people, which Rizor said is its “most important asset.”

“I use an inclusive, distributive leadership style, trusting the professionals I work with and supporting them in their work,” Rizor wrote in his letter. “I am passionate about creating a school community that respects … everyone’s contribution: teachers, support staff, parents, students, community members.”

Hudnut said the board is feeling united regarding its finalists for interim superintendent.

“We’re very much in consensus that these are the three that we are bringing forward,” Hudnut said.

Hudnut added that she is excited to meet the candidates in person after a year of school through Zoom.

The board also finalized plans for a public meet-and-greet with the selected interim superintendent from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 22. The board is still working out logistics regarding setup and where the meet-and-greet will take place, but interviews will be in person and will be open to the public through Zoom.

“I’m happy that we’ve made this announcement and that we’re moving forward,” Hudnut said.