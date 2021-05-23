Summit school board to swear in new director Monday

The Summit School District Board of Education’s newly appointed director, Lisa Webster, will take her oath of office at the board’s special meeting Monday, May 24.

Webster was appointed to the position after interviews during the board’s meeting May 13, and she will serve until her seat is up for reelection in November.

At the meeting Monday, the board will also review applications for the interim superintendent and select finalists to move on for interviews. Interviews and the selection of someone to fill the role is expected take place at another special board meeting June 14.