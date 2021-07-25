Summit school board to swear in new member
The Summit School District Board of Education will swear in a new member at a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Johanna Kugler was the sole applicant for the position following the resignation of board member Isabel Rodriguez. She also applied for a board opening following the resignation of Virginia “Gini” Bradley in March, but Lisa Webster was appointed to fill the position after the board was split on who should fill the seat.
Kugler’s seat will be up for reelection in November 2021.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.