Summit School District board election packets due this week

Election packets for those interested in running for the Summit School District Board of Education are due this week.

The last day to pick up a packet is Wednesday, Aug. 25, and they are due back to Molly Speer, the district’s elections official, at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Candidates are required to get 50 signatures from Summit County voters and must have been a registered voter in the county for 12 consecutive months themselves. Speer said candidates will be announced by Sept. 3.