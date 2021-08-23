Summit School District board election packets due this week
Election packets for those interested in running for the Summit School District Board of Education are due this week.
The last day to pick up a packet is Wednesday, Aug. 25, and they are due back to Molly Speer, the district’s elections official, at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Candidates are required to get 50 signatures from Summit County voters and must have been a registered voter in the county for 12 consecutive months themselves. Speer said candidates will be announced by Sept. 3.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.