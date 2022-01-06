Summit School District closed Jan. 6, and other weather updates

10:37 a.m. Due to the Summit School District closure, there will be no athletics or after-school activities scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6. All scheduled games or activities will be rescheduled.

9:57 a.m. Loveland Pass is closed between Montezuma Road and I-70 from mile point 219.9 to mile point 229.9 due to adverse conditions. A-Basin is still accessible heading eastbound. Travelers should expect patchy, blowing snow with gusts of up to 48 mph, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

9:56 a.m. All of Summit County’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites are closed Thursday, Jan. 6, due to adverse weather conditions. More information on testing can be found at SummitCountyCo.gov/1324/testing .

9:45 a.m. There is a planned safety closure for Interstate 70 at Vail Pass at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The closure is expected to last into the afternoon. Eastbound traffic will close at Exit 176, Vail, with a closure at Exit 180, East Vail, for commercial motor vehicles. Commercial vehicle drivers traveling eastbound can also park at the Dotsero parking lot off of Exit 133. Westbound traffic will close at Exit 195, Copper Mountain/Leadville/CO 91. All real-time updates will be posted on CoTrip.org.

9:41 a.m. Avalanche danger in the Vail and Summit zone is rated as considerable (3 out of 5) at all elevations. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center report noted that “avalanche conditions are dangerous” and that “many slopes hold weak, collapsible layers near the ground.”

9:38 a.m. According to forecasting site OpenSnow , the ski areas have received another 1-3 inches since the 5 a.m. report. That extra snow will be tallied on the Friday morning report, which meteorologist Sam Collentine expects will total 1-5 inches.

9:36 a.m. A winter storm warning is in effect until noon today, with another 1-3 inches of accumulation expected in the towns, according to the National Weather Service.

9:35 a.m. Summit County government offices are open today though some may have a delayed opening due to staffing or winter weather conditions. Spokesperson Nicole Valentine said individuals should take advantage of online services where available or consider visiting the county’s offices later in the day.

9:35 a.m. If you’re planning to hit the slopes today, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area are the big winners with 13 inches of fresh snow in the past 24 hours. Copper Mountain Resort picked up 10 inches, and Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort each got 9 inches.

9:31 a.m. Due to the snow and Summit County School District closure, all kid’s programs at the Silverthorne Recreation Center are canceled for Thursday, Jan. 6. The recreation center will continue to be open for normal operating hours today.

9:30 a.m. The Dillon weather station recorded 9 inches of snow, setting a record for Jan. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

9:15 a.m. Due to winter weather, all Summit School District schools are closed Thursday, Jan. 6.