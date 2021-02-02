Summit School District celebrates Black History Month throughout February

Summit School District Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. stands outside the school district administration building in Frisco on July 22. Smith is the first Black superintendent of the district in its 150-year history.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Summit School District will be celebrating Black History Month throughout February.

According to a news release from the district, the school board voted to proclaim February Black History Month for the district earlier this year. In addition to “increasing racial equity, opportunity, achievement and growth” in Summit schools, the district will be providing more instruction on Black history in its curriculum throughout the month.

The district also will be posting about Black History Month on its social media channels.

In the news release, the district also recognized Superintendent Marion Smith Jr., who is the first Black superintendent of the district in its 150-year history.