Summit School District celebrates school board appreciation month

The Summit School District is celebrating January as school board recognition month.

According to a news release, the district plans to make time to recognize and show appreciation for the school board volunteers, of which there are seven.

Aside from board meetings, school board members attend seminars and training sessions about the latest trends in education, participate in school visits and are involved in the community.

People can leave a message of appreciation for board members by visiting SummitK12.org and filling out the district’s Google form or by posting on social media using #SchoolBoardMonth.