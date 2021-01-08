Summit School District celebrates school board appreciation month
The Summit School District is celebrating January as school board recognition month.
According to a news release, the district plans to make time to recognize and show appreciation for the school board volunteers, of which there are seven.
Aside from board meetings, school board members attend seminars and training sessions about the latest trends in education, participate in school visits and are involved in the community.
People can leave a message of appreciation for board members by visiting SummitK12.org and filling out the district’s Google form or by posting on social media using #SchoolBoardMonth.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.