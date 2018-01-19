Summit School District had a 95 percent high school graduation rate in 2017

Summit School District boasted a 95 percent graduation rate in 2017, according to annual graduation statistics released by the Colorado Department of Education on Thursday.

Summit's graduation rate was significantly higher than the statewide average of 79 percent and an increase from its 90.1 percent graduation rate in 2016.

By comparison, Denver had a 66.6 percent graduation rate in 2017, while neighboring counties Clear Creek (80.1), Eagle (70.8) and Lake (54.7) all had lower graduation rates.

Last year, 210 of 221 eligible Summit students graduated on time, while graduation rates were similarly high for students graduating in their fifth, sixth and seventh years of high school.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we've done these past few years to get more Summit High School students across the graduation finish line," said Drew Adkins, Summit High School principal.

Adkins believed the district's various efforts to help students see a clear path into the future was instrumental in the high graduation rate.

"Part of this work includes building a roadmap for the future with each student and his or her family," Adkins said. "We provide college (and) career guidance, academic supports and establish goals for students that extend beyond our walls and community. Our PreCollegiate Program, career and technical education classes, International Baccalaureate program and Concurrent Enrollment opportunities at Colorado Mountain College provide students with a headstart in college planning and experiences."