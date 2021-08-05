Summit School District hires new chief human resources officer
The Summit School District has hired Grant Schmidt to serve as its chief human resources officer, according to a news release from the district.
Schmidt has decades of experience in human resources and education, most recently serving as superintendent of Hanover School District in El Paso County. He has won multiple awards for his service and achievements in supporting school districts.
According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Schmidt and his former district came to a mutual agreement to part ways last July. The district’s board of education at the time said Schmidt’s continued employment was “no longer in the best interests of the district.”
The chief human resources officer is responsible for creating “equitable systems of collaboration and transparency” to support and elevate all staff and students in the district, according to the release.
“I am proud of the work I accomplished over eight successful years of leadership, which ended in a no cause mutual agreement,” Schmidt said via an email from Summit School District spokesperson Andrea Ridder.
