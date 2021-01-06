Summit School District looking for strategic plan committee applicants

The Summit School District is looking for applicants to be a part of its strategic plan steering committee.

The committee will be tasked with selecting goals, priorities and measures that will be a part of the district’s finalized strategic plan. The district is working to develop the plan alongside Colorado Education Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to improving school districts.

The district is looking for the following to be a part of the committee:

Two students

Two family members

One staff member from each school level: elementary, middle and high school

One operations staff member

One community partner

The committee will have seven virtual meetings from January through April.

Those who are interested in serving have until Friday, Jan. 8, to apply. The district will make its final selection for the committee through a blind draw process and will notify those who have been selected on Jan. 15.

To apply, visit SummitK12.org to find additional information and the district’s application form.