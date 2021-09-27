Summit School District professional development day focused on academics, curriculum
While students had the day off school Friday, Sept. 24, Summit School District staff and teachers spent the day in professional development focused on academic and personal success for all students.
Elementary school teachers and principals focused on learning the ins and outs of the new literacy curriculum, Wonders and Maravillas, while middle and high school staff worked on curriculum maps, rubrics and literacy.
The district has mapped a continuous professional development plan for staff, including work during early release days on Wednesdays. Future staff professional development days will take place with no class for students on Oct. 26, Jan. 28 and June 2 this school year.
