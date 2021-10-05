Summit School District reevaluating master plan, facilities

Summit Middle School is pictured on Nov. 12, 2020. The school district is looking to update its master plan with the help of the architecture firm that completed it’s current plan about five years ago.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily

As Summit School District is looking at the possibility of pitching into the workforce housing market, it needs to reevaluate its master plan and current land uses.

At an August Board of Education meeting, board President Kate Hudnut said she thinks the district needs an updated master plan, which is a document analyzing the state of the district’s facilities and land use and includes potential plans for future developments. Hudnut said an update would be a good idea since it has been about five years since the current master plan was created.

“Obviously, we’ve had a few things happen since then, so it would be really wonderful to get a sense of where we are and what’s projected for us for the next five, 10 years,” Hudnut said.

Woody Bates, district facilities manager, said typically when creating a master plan there is a question looking to get answered. He asked for more guidance on what a new one would look like. Hudnut said it might not have to be a full blown new master plan, but she said she would like to see some outdated information updated.

At the school board meeting on Sept. 30, Interim Superintendent Roy Crawford gave the board an update and said the district is hoping to move quickly to update the master plan. He was concerned that the district would have to put out a request for proposal and wouldn’t be able to start actually working on the plan until the start of 2022, but since the request is for a professional service and not a contracted service, Crawford said that according to the district’s attorney, the school doesn’t need to bid.

Since the school used the Wold architecture firm to create the existing master plan, Crawford said the district is looking to work with them to update it.

“Because this is time sensitive, we just want to move,” Crawford said. “We’re not going to bid, we’re not going to go through that process. We’re going to simply speak with Wold and negotiate with them because it’s going to be a much smaller master plan anyway, and we’ll get this thing cranked out.”

The district created its current master plan during the 2015-16 school year. The plan focuses on what the district wanted to provide for students at the time and consistency across the district. Crawford said the district is also hoping to work with the same demographer it has in the past to update reports that will go along with the master plan.

At the Aug. 26 school board meeting, Chief Financial Officer Kara Drake said when the current master plan was created, the district worked with a consultant to do facility assessments districtwide, looking at deficiencies in all the buildings. They created a facilities condition index that shows the ratio of cost to repair all deficiencies versus the cost of rebuilding each school within the district.

The district has done several building improvements since then, receiving $68.9 million from the November 2016 bond election to address building deficiencies. The district upgraded media centers in all of the schools, added a cafeteria to Dillon Valley Elementary and expanded instructional space in the middle and high schools.

Looking at the district’s capital project funds for facilities next year — which allows for about $1.4 million a year — Crawford said the entire roof at Breckenridge Elementary needs to be replaced, potentially taking up a large majority of the budget.

“That’s going to be a significant amount of money, from $380,000 to about $780,000 potentially, because the entire roof needs to be replaced,” Crawford said.

Crawford said the price differences are based on how the replacement is done. The cheaper option has a 10 year warranty, but the more expensive one would have a 20-30 year warranty. He said he wanted to inform the board early because if the project were to be completed in the summer of 2022, given supply chain issues, a contractor would need to order parts in January.