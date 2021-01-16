Summit School District reports 3 quarantines over the week

With school back to hybrid learning, the Summit School District is once again reporting quarantines of staff and students due to the novel coronavirus.

The district reported three quarantines on Friday, Jan. 15, at the following schools:

A Jan. 10 quarantine at Dillon Valley Elementary due to a positive case

A Jan. 10 quarantine at Summit High School due to a positive case

A Jan. 12 quarantine at Summit High School due to a staff member or student with symptoms

The district does not release specifics on how many students or staff are quarantined. However, it does specify that everyone within the schools who has been in close contact with a student or staff member with symptoms or a positive case is ordered to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.