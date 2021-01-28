Summit School District reports outbreak of 2 cases among athletes

Summit School District officials reported an outbreak of two cases among athletes on a winter sports team, according to a district news release.

The news release did not specify which team had the outbreak. The two athletes were in close contact with each other, leading the two cases to be considered an outbreak as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the news release, the two athletes have been placed in isolation and any individuals who are considered close contacts will be placed in quarantine. The high school’s learning schedule will not be disrupted.

In late December, the Colorado High School Activities Association received a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that allowed winter sports to begin practice Jan. 18. The practice and competition are allowed to take place regardless of the county’s level on the COVID-19 dial.

Summit High School Alpine skiers participated in the school’s first competition of the season Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Each sport has its own set of regulations. In general, masks must be worn by athletes and spectators at all times with exceptions for swimming, wrestling and spirit activities during competition. When not actively engaging in competition, those athletes must wear masks, according to the variance approval letter from the state health department.