Summit School District seeking applications for superintendent interview groups

As Summit School District is looking for its next superintendent, getting the community involved in the interview process is a key component.

Consultants from search firm McPherson and Jacobson will facilitate three community stakeholder interviews — one in Spanish — with the selected finalists for the position. Each group will have about 20 participants, including parents, community residents, staff members and high school students.

These interviews are set to take place Thursday, March 10, and group members are asked to be available from 4-10 p.m.

The school board will start accepting applications for the stakeholder groups this week. The deadline to apply is Feb. 14, and applicants selected to participate will be notified by Feb. 25.

Those interested in applying can do so at Bit.ly/3urDohX .