Summit School District students return to school this week

School starts this week at the Summit School District, and students will be masked and in person in classrooms.

Middle and high school students start Wednesday, Aug. 18. Students in first through fifth grade will return Thursday, Aug. 19. Preschool starts Monday, Aug. 23, and kindergarten starts Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Students will be required to wear masks while in school buildings and on school buses. Should the county see declining COVID-19 case numbers, school district officials say they will continue working with local public health officials to determine the continued necessity of masks.