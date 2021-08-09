Summit School District to host public meeting to welcome back staff
The Summit School District is hosting a meeting this week to welcome staff back for the 2021-22 school year. The meeting is also open to the public.
The meeting will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Summit High School in Breckenridge. Three or more members of the school board will be attending, meaning it will also be considered a special meeting of the board.
