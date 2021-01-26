Summit School District to participate in listening tour
The Summit School District will be conducting a listening tour to gain more feedback for its strategic planning process, according to a news release.
The listening tour will take place throughout February in partnership with the Colorado Education Initiative. The data gathered through the tour will be used to create a “graduate profile” that will inform the district’s strategic planning process, according to the release.
Each tour event will be targeted toward a different part of the district. The events will be held at the following dates and times:
- Breckenridge Elementary, Upper Blue Elementary and Frisco Elementary will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 3. To register, follow this link.
- Silverthorne Elementary, Dillon Valley Elementary and Summit Cove Elementary will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 4. To register, follow this link.
- Summit Middle School and Snowy Peaks Junior High will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 8. To register, follow this link.
- Summit High School and Snowy Peaks Senior High will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 9. To register, follow this link.
There also will be two community sessions. The first session, which will be held in Spanish, will start at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. To register for the Spanish event, follow this link.
The second session, which will be in English, will start at 5 p.m. Feb. 18. To register for the English event, follow this link.
Find a complete schedule and registration links at T.co/DOKgacxpQl.
