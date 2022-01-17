Summit School District updates timeline for superintendent search

The Summit School District is continuing the search for its next superintendent but with a slightly accelerated timeline.

The deadline for applications is still Jan. 31. In early February, the search firm will start reviewing applications, and the district will start reaching out to stakeholder groups to prepare for finalist interviews.

On Feb. 15, board President Kate Hudnut and Vice President Consuelo Redhorse will meet with the search firm to review and provide feedback on the applications received. Then on Feb. 24, the board will review videos and applications in an executive session and announce the finalists publicly at the end of the meeting.

Stakeholder groups — including teachers, support staff, administrative staff, parents, students and community leaders — will interview the finalists March 10-11, and there will be a session for Spanish speakers, as well. The finalist interviews with the board are also scheduled for March 11.

After this, the board will discuss and vote on the final candidate either March 14 or 15, and then contract negotiations will begin.

The board is slated to vote on the new superintendent’s contract in a public session March 24. The previous timeline had slated the selection of a new superintendent in April.