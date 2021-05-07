Summit sees lowest case numbers in 8 months

Dr. Gretchen Norton administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Summit High School girls basketball coach Kayle Walker-Burns on Feb. 13 at the bus depot in Frisco.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Summit County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage — the lowest number of new cases since the week of Sept. 6, when three new cases were reported.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,690. No new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total at 136 since March 5, 2020.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 64.6 new cases per 100,000 residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 9.6 cases per 100,000 residents from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is 3.7%, which is down 1.1 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are up slightly with 12 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 13 days of decline last week.

Despite no new hospitalizations reported by the county in the past week, the state figure often lags behind county reporting. Two new hospitalizations were reported by the county for the week of April 18.

Summit County moved to level green on the localized dial this week, eliminating capacity restrictions and the 6-foot distancing rule at businesses. Though mask rules were loosened, a mask mandate remains for indoor places that are open to the public.

The county will not move to a more restrictive level on the dial unless hospitalizations surge.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage , 75% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 62% being fully vaccinated.

Those percentages are expected to drop slightly next week due to the expansion of vaccine eligibility. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 in the coming days, which would mean more eligible individuals in the population and, therefore, a reduced vaccination rate.

The county is no longer asking individuals to preregister at CoMassVax.org to be vaccinated. While individuals are still able to preregister and get an appointment, neighborhood pods are open to walk-ins, as well. A complete list of upcoming vaccination events can be found on the county’s coronavirus webpage at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported no new outbreaks over the past week.

School quarantines

Summit School District reported three quarantines over the week at the following schools:

A quarantine Monday, May 3, at Dillon Valley Elementary because of a positive case

A quarantine Monday at Summit Cove Elementary because of COVID-19 symptoms

A quarantine Monday at Upper Blue Elementary because of COVID-19 symptoms