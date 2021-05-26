Summit Stage now operating at 100% occupancy

Summit Stage buses are now operating at 100% passenger capacity, according to a news release from the Summit County government.

Passengers will still be required to wear masks at all times inside buses and transit stations, aside from children younger than 2. According to the county, the mask mandate is consistent with a directive from the Transportation Security Administration extending mask requirements on public transit through Sept. 13. The service is encouraging passengers to continue practicing physical distancing whenever possible.

“We are delighted to provide 100% capacity on all of our buses and hope that everyone will consider using the many, convenient transit options available in Summit County,” Transit Director Chris Lubbers said in the release. “Our bus system is free to all riders, easy to use, and reduces traffic congestion and vehicle emissions in our county.”

The Summit Stage has already switched over to the 2021 summer schedule. Despite best efforts to keep things moving on time, weather conditions, road construction and traffic congestion can cause delays. Passengers can check the SmartBus system and the Summit Stage app to get real-time updates on arrival estimates for the next bus at any stop. Riders should remember that the buses stop only at designated stops on request, and passengers should pull the cord to alert the driver before their stop.

More information on Summit Stage can be found on the county’s website .