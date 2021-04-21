Summit Stage now operating on summer schedule

The Summit Stage switched operations to its summer bus schedule this week.

Notable changes to the schedule include:

Summit Stage will be extending evening bus service, with service ending between 11:30 p.m. and midnight across most routes.

Morning departures from Leadville to Frisco will leave 10 minutes later at 5:30 a.m. (instead of 5:20 a.m.) and 7 a.m. (instead of 6:50 a.m.).

Bike racks will be installed on all buses starting May 1 and can hold up to three bikes on a first-come, first-served basis.

A daily Swan Mountain Express bus will be reinstated and make one morning and one afternoon round trip between Silverthorne and Breckenridge with stops at Summit Cove and Summit High School.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a morning and afternoon Swan Mountain Express bus service this summer,” Summit Stage Operations Manager Teddy Wilkinson said in a news release. “This will provide a faster, more convenient option for people to get to/from work between Silverthorne, Summit Cove, Breckenridge without needing to transfer buses.”

In accordance with local public health orders, safety measures on Summit Stages buses will continue. Passenger capacity on the buses has increased to 75%, though riders are encouraged to physically distance as much as possible inside the bus and individuals ages 3 and older will be required to wear face coverings.

More information about the Summit Stage, including the schedule, can be found at SummitCountyCO.gov/586/transit-summit-stage . Updated route timetables for the summer schedule have also been added to the Summit Stage app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.