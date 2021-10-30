Summit Stage’s reduced winter seasonal hours starts Oct. 31

If you’re a regular Summit Stage bus user, consider this your head’s up: The service is switching up its schedule beginning Sunday, Oct. 31, and will begin operating on an hourly schedule instead of making stops every 30 minutes.

The cuts in service are due to the community’s widespread labor shortage. Once the service can staff up, additional service will be added back into the routes.

The new schedule can be viewed on Summit County’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/916/Winter-Schedule . Riders can also download the service’s app, called the Summit Stage SmartBus in the app store, to see where the buses are in real time.

According to a news release from Summit County, masks are still required on the buses.

For those interested in working for the Summit Stage, the release says that full-time year round positions and winter seasonal positions are available. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a Colorado commercial driver’s license or obtain one through the county’s program within two weeks of starting. Bus operator pay starts at $20.93 per hour and includes a benefits package, sign-on bonus and assistance in finding housing.

For more information about working for the Summit Stage, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/977/Employment.