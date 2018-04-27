Summit State of the River meeting to feature keynote address from state climatologist
April 27, 2018
Russ Schumacher, Colorado's newly named state climatologist, will deliver the keynote address at the Summit State of the River meeting set for Wednesday, May 2, at the Silverthorne Pavilion.
Bureau of Reclamation and Denver Water officials will also discuss reservoir operations at Green Mountain and Dillon, and new Colorado River District general manager Andy Mueller will address Western Slope water priorities.
Western Colorado had a difficult snow year this past winter, although Summit County did well with roughly 95 percent of the annual average snow level through April. Parts of southern Colorado, however, saw snowpack percentages as low as the 30s and 40s.
As a result, Colorado River Basin inflow into Lake Powell is projected to be 41 percent of average. Colorado's new state climatologist, Russ Schumacher, will address these weather trends and more at the Wednesday, May 2, Summit State of the River free public meeting at the Silverthorne Pavilion. Light food will be available at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m.
The Colorado River District's new general manager, Andy Mueller, will also be a featured speaker. The River District board hired Mueller this past December to take over for longtime water leader Eric Kuhn, who retired. Mueller will talk about how protecting irrigated agriculture in western Colorado is tied to recreational use of water, environmental values and Lake Powell.
Summit County water commissioner Troy Wineland will discuss local water supply and streamflow predictions. Also, officials from the Bureau of Reclamation and Denver Water will be on hand to detail operations this year at Green Mountain and Dillon reservoirs, two key water bodies in Summit County.
Recommended Stories For You
This is the 25th edition of the Summit State of the River water education meetings. Sponsors are the Blue River Watershed Group and the Colorado River District.
Trending In: Local
- Breckenridge fire district’s first contested election in years could shape future of county ambulance system
- CDOT to begin road work on Highway 9 in Frisco
- Breckenridge to start charging for parking at South Gondola Lot this summer
- Summit Historical Society comes to a crossroads as president nears retirement
Trending Sitewide
- Brother’s keeper: How a quaint Keystone hotel turned into a hotbed of meth addicts, 911 calls and sibling rivalry
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skimmer charged with pair of misdemeanors, dodging possible felony
- Dillon Amphitheatre’s million-dollar view now has the facility to match it
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations named best large company in Denver Post’s 2018 Top Workplaces list
- Breckenridge breaks ground on $50 million water treatment plant