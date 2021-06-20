Summit students celebrate graduations, scholarships
Some Summit County students graduated from universities on the other side of the country this spring, while some earned local scholarships that will help them start their off college careers.
- Dillon native Joy Manguso graduated summa cum laude from Roger Williams University in May with a degree in management. Manguso was also named to the university’s spring 2021 dean’s list. In order to make the dean’s list, students must complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of at least 3.4. Roger Williams is located in Bristol, Rhode Island.
- Breckenridge native William Hurlbert graduated from Quinnipiac University in May with a degree in finance. Quinnipiac University is located in Hamden, Connecticut.
- The local Knights of Columbus chapter awarded scholarships to three Summit County natives: Frisco resident Zachary Misco graduated high school this year and plans to attend the University of Colorado. Dillon resident Jessica Fernandez De La O received the scholarship for the second year in a row. He is currently studying environmental studies and ethnic studies at the University of San Diego. Silverthorne resident Theodore Preaus graduated high school this year and plans to study computer science at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.
