Summit students earn academic honors at respective colleges
The following Summit County graduates have earned academic honors for the fall semester:
- Audrey Buller of Breckenridge was named to the president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a 3.85-4.0 gpa to be named to the list.
- Mary Wilcox and Morrison Donovan of Dillon were named to the dean’s list at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Students must earn a 3.5 or higher gpa to be named to the list. Wilcox is majoring in environmental and sustainability studies, and Donovan is majoring in health, society and policy.
- Jake Levinson of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Levinson earned a 4.0 gpa.
- Oliver Trowbridge of Breckenridge was named to the dean’s list at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming. Students must earn a 3.5-4.0 gpa to be named to the list.
