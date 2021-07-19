Summit students earn scholarship, dean’s list recognition

Summit County graduates are earning scholarships and honors both in and out of Colorado.

The National Merit Scholarship corporation announced the recipients of its final round of scholarships this year. The scholarship is given to high school seniors who qualify for being the top scorers on the SATs in their state, who then go through a detailed application process.

Tucker Berg of Frisco was the sole Summit High School graduate to receive the award this round. College-sponsored awards range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. Berg plans to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins to study public policy.

Casey Doran of Breckenridge was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Miami University. Students who rank in the top 20% of undergraduates within their division earn this honor. Doran is studying business in marketing, information systems and analytics.

Brianna Clarke of Silverthorne was named to the dean’s list of academic distinction at the University of Northern Colorado for the 2020-21 academic year. To earn this distinction, students must earn a combined GPA of at least 3.75 during at least two semesters.

Ana Gonzalez of Silverthorne was named to the dean’s list at the University of Northern Colorado for the academic year. To earn this distinction, students must earn a combined GPA of between 3.5 and 3.74 during at least two semesters.