Summit students make fall 2021 dean’s, president’s lists at college
With the fall 2021 semester complete, several Summit students got to celebrate making the dean’s or president’s lists at college.
Jake Levinson of Breckenridge made the dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Students must earn a GPA between 3.7 and 4.0 to be named to the dean’s list.
Jack Otto of Silverthorne made the dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Students must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 to be named to the dean’s list.
Byron Laferriere of Frisco made the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Students must earn a GPA between 3.7 and 4.0 to be named to the president’s list.
Lily Hess of Frisco made the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.